Mariner LLC Buys 480 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,924 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PFGC opened at $79.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

