Mariner LLC Buys 6,439 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nutanix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

In other Nutanix news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. The trade was a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,877,450. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,610,592 shares of company stock valued at $417,628,260. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTNX opened at $67.16 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -191.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

