Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.34. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 174.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STWD. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

