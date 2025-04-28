Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 94.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,956 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4,977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 155,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 152,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $78.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,066,078.48. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

