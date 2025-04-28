Mariner LLC Grows Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 29,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 40,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 161,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,690,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $60.44 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

