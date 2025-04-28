Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,971,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,988,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,381,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,941,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,293,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,335 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.