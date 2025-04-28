Mariner LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $119.00 on Monday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $96.23 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $186.65.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.88.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

