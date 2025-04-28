Mariner LLC Has $917,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $535,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 89.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after acquiring an additional 223,129 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Lincoln National by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $31.73 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

