Mariner LLC Has $931,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 28,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

