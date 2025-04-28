Mariner LLC Has $941,000 Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

NICE stock opened at $155.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.80. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

