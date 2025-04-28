Mariner LLC Has $950,000 Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 250.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BUG opened at $33.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $916.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $36.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

