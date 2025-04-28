Mariner LLC Has $967,000 Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $29.70 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $429,702.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,618.70. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $49,406.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,620. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,167 shares of company stock worth $2,010,458 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.72.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

