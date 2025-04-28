Mariner LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,223 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.47% of Orion Office REIT worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Orion Office REIT ( NYSE:ONL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

In related news, insider Paul H. Mcdowell purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,859.60. The trade was a 4.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard bought 40,000 shares of Orion Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at $257,670.45. This represents a 57.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 61,446 shares of company stock worth $147,092. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

