Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Haley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This trade represents a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 128.48%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

See Also

