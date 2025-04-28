Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,337,000 after buying an additional 5,624,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,450,000 after buying an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,577,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,602.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 958,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,537,000 after buying an additional 932,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $75.86 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

