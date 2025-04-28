Mariner LLC Purchases 3,080 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.12% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,734,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 148,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,755,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 387,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,599,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 867,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 253,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,596.64. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $614,313. The trade was a 5.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $341,050. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.