Mariner LLC Purchases 3,971 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Radian Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Radian Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 735.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Radian Group stock opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.