Mariner LLC Purchases 504 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWR opened at $94.86 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $109.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

