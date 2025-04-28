Mariner LLC Purchases 519 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Mariner LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IHG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHG stock opened at $106.39 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $91.57 and a fifty-two week high of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.