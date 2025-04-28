Mariner LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,035.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VTEI opened at $97.78 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $101.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.
