Mariner LLC Purchases Shares of 20,582 TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXNM shares. Mizuho upgraded TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TXNM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TXNM opened at $52.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. On average, analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.05%.

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

