Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1,351.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $88.97 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

