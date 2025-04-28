Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $88.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Churchill Downs

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.