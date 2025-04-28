Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.52.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.