Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $15,889,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Baird R W lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $171.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.99 and a 52-week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

