Mariner LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $97.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $102.28. The firm has a market cap of $164.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8839 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

