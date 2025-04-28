Mariner LLC Sells 202 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TopBuild by 14.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in TopBuild by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $296.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Loop Capital reduced their target price on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.56.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

