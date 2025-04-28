Mariner LLC Sells 244 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35,527 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5,736.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $77.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $79.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

