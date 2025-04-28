Mariner LLC Sells 322 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.44.

Shares of RH stock opened at $185.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.50. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

