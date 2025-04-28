Mariner LLC Sells 783 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Stock Up 1.2 %

GKOS opened at $96.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.14.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,380.18. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,568.04. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

