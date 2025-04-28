Mariner LLC Sells 938 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

QQQJ stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $571.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

