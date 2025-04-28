Mariner LLC Trims Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $110.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.62. The stock has a market cap of $777.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.98.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.