Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Up 9,557.5% in April

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2025

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, an increase of 9,557.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,827,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

About Marketing Worldwide

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components.

