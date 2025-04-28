Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Up 9,557.5% in April

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, an increase of 9,557.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,827,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Marketing Worldwide Stock Down 50.0 %
MWWC opened at $0.00 on Monday. Marketing Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About Marketing Worldwide
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marketing Worldwide
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.