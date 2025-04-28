Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Marqeta worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marqeta by 263.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 956,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Marqeta by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 851,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 441,617 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Trading Down 0.5 %

MQ opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marqeta

About Marqeta

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.