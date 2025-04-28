Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Matson by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Matson Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Matson stock opened at $102.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.12. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.90 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. This represents a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. The trade was a 24.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.