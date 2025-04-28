Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Mayville Engineering worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.89. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

