Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,578 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.11% of Miller Industries worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Miller Industries Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of MLR stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $474.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Miller Industries Increases Dividend
Miller Industries Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
