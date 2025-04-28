Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Shares Down 40.9% – Here’s Why

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) shares fell 40.9% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.02 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.82 ($0.46). 26,666,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 638% from the average session volume of 3,611,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.95 ($0.78).

Mobico Group Stock Down 40.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £213.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Mobico Group alerts:

About Mobico Group

(Get Free Report)

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobico Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobico Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.