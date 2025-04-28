Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Shares Down 40.9% – Here’s Why

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 40.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.02 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.82 ($0.46). 26,666,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 638% from the average session volume of 3,611,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.95 ($0.78).
Mobico Group Stock Down 40.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £213.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.16.
Mobico Group Company Profile
We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.
We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.
