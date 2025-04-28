Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Stock Price Down 40.9% – Here’s Why

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) traded down 40.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.02 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.82 ($0.46). 26,666,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 638% from the average session volume of 3,611,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.95 ($0.78).
Mobico Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £213.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 71.16.
About Mobico Group
We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.
We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.
