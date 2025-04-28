Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Trading Down 40.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) dropped 40.9% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.02 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.82 ($0.46). Approximately 26,666,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 638% from the average daily volume of 3,611,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.95 ($0.78).
Mobico Group Stock Down 40.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.16. The company has a market capitalization of £213.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.60.
About Mobico Group
We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.
We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mobico Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Mobico Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobico Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.