NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 181,577 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,577 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $170,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 299,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,617,000 after buying an additional 186,328 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,981,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $654,011,000 after purchasing an additional 134,323 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,002,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

