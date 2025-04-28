NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,159 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of NextDecade worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 165,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NextDecade by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 141,305 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. NextDecade Co. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, equities research analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.