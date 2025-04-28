NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 157,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NGL opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.24. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at NGL Energy Partners

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,470. The trade was a 2.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

