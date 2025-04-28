Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Holdings Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.07% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCUL. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald Notman sold 11,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $86,839.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,797.64. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $147,533.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,895 shares of company stock valued at $283,772 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

