Onity Group (ONIT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $244.63 million for the quarter.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.37 million. Onity Group had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, analysts expect Onity Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONIT stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $259.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.58. Onity Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a current ratio of 26.46.

Separately, B. Riley raised Onity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

