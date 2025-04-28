OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,604,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,411 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,243,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,015,000 after buying an additional 2,450,632 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,115,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,005,000 after buying an additional 342,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 403.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,423 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

NYSE OUT opened at $15.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

