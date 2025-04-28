Petrofac (POFCF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Petrofac to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Petrofac Stock Performance

OTCMKTS POFCF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

