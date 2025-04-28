Petrofac (POFCF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Petrofac to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.
Petrofac Stock Performance
OTCMKTS POFCF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Petrofac
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petrofac
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.