PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in PHINIA by 336.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. CL King started coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

