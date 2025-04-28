Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,000. Amazon.com accounts for 11.0% of Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.99 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day moving average is $208.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

